Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat announced Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus. It is a new edition of the enterprise Kubernetes platform that aims to help customers adopt DevSecOps across the entirety of the hybrid cloud. Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus offers a complete Kubernetes stack out of the box and brings together everything needed to build, deploy and run nearly any application.

Complete Kubernetes stack out of the box

Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus builds on the capabilities of the OpenShift Container Platform. The new solution also takes it a step further by providing a solution that includes advanced security features. It allows organizations to consistently implement security features and manage applications. Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus extends OpenShift by bringing together the capabilities of:

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes , to help secure software supply chains, infrastructure and workloads.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes , for end-to-end visibility, management and control of Kubernetes clusters across a hybrid and multicloud environment.

Red Hat Quay , to provide a global, scalable and more secure container registry for a consistent build pipeline that spans infrastructures.

Ashes Badani, Senior Vice President, Cloud Platform, Red Hat, said,

“As Kubernetes and container use in production scale, we need the tools and strategies that manage and secure these deployments to grow and evolve as well. Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus further extends the already robust capabilities of OpenShift to provide the greater security, oversight and governance that organizations need to more securely build, run and manage applications consistently at scale across the hybrid cloud and the modern application lifecycle.”

