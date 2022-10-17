Red Hat announced that Carolyn Nash has been appointed as the company’s new senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat announced that Carolyn Nash has been appointed as the company’s new senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately. The company is also building out the Finance and Operations organization. The company also appointed Robert Leibrock as senior vice president and chief financial officer and Jim Palermo as vice president and chief information officer.

Finance and Operations organization changes

In her new role, Carolyn Nash will continue reporting to Red Hat’s president and chief executive officer, Matt Hicks. Prior to her new role, she served as the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer. she was responsible for leading Red Hat’s global finance organization. Before the CFO position, she was vice president of Finance, overseeing the Global Finance Transformation and Operations organization.

Robert Leibrock, the company’s new senior vice president and chief financial officer, has 20 years of experience in the financial and operational field. Before the latest appointment, he served as assistant controller and was responsible for enterprise-wide financial management, including forecasts, measurements, and IBM’s operational management system. Leibrock played an important role in IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat.

Jim Palermo, the company’s new vice president and chief information officer, has nearly 30 years of experience in information technology, including technical and leadership roles. Palermo joined the company in 2010 and before the latest appointments, he served as vice president of Digital Solutions Delivery (DSD) where he was responsible for developing and driving the environment, tools, and delivery for hosting internal workloads. Matt Hicks, president, and chief executive officer of Red Hat, said,

« As Red Hat evolves to meet our customers wherever and however they operate across the open hybrid cloud, we need every aspect of our business, from engineering and product development to corporate functions like IT and finance, to perform at the highest possible level. Carolyn’s proven track record shows that she is the right leader to oversee the expanded Finance and Operations organization, backed by the expertise and experience of Bobby and Jim. Together, I’m confident that these leaders can help accelerate Red Hat’s mission to help our customers take advantage of open-source innovation while helping us more readily adapt to dynamic market conditions. »