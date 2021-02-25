Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat announced that the company has closed the transaction to acquire StackRox. With the acquisition, the company aims to further its vision to deliver a single, holistic platform that enables users to build, deploy, and securely run nearly any application across the entirety of the hybrid cloud, by bringing StackRox’s security capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift.

Expanding and refining Kubernetes’ native controls

According to the announcement, the acquisition allows Red Hat to focus on transforming how cloud-native workloads are secured by expanding and refining Kubernetes’ native controls and shifting security left into the container build and CI/CD phase, which provides a cohesive solution for enhanced security up and down the entire IT stack and throughout the lifecycle.

StackRox provides visibility across Kubernetes clusters, by directly deploying components for enforcement and deep data collection into the Kubernetes cluster infrastructure. It also reduces the time and effort required to implement security and streamlining security analysis, investigation and remediation. In addition to Red Hat OpenShift, StackRox will continue to support multiple Kubernetes platforms. Kamal Shah, CEO, StackRox, said,

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Red Hat, coupling the industry’s first Kubernetes-native security platform with the leading Kubernetes platform for hybrid cloud, multicloud, and edge deployments. This is a tremendous validation of our innovative approach to container and Kubernetes security. Red Hat is an ideal partner to accelerate our vision of enabling organizations to securely build, deploy and run their cloud-native applications anywhere.”

See more Cloud Computing News