Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat launched Red Hat Partner Subscriptions, which is a no-cost subscription model that allows partners deeper access to the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio. It also provides a simplified path to acquire Red Hat product subscriptions. Partners can use them to develop software solutions and proof-of-concepts, test product offerings, deepen technical skills, and more.

Enabling ecosystem innovation

Red Hat Partner Subscriptions provides subscriptions worth thousands of dollars to develop and sell solutions based on hardened, enterprise-grade open-source software, driving improved operational efficiencies and technical capabilities for customers. It replaces traditional Not-for-Resale subscriptions and offers more comprehensive access to Red Hat’s platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, as well as supported offerings, for a broader range of business and technical use cases.

Key benefits for partners through Red Hat Partner Subscriptions include:

Access to hundreds of self-support subscriptions for the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio, with the ability for partners to mix and match product subscriptions.

Extended use for single- and multi-user software development, testing, internal training, demonstrations, proofs-of-concept and more.

Enabled use for on-premises or in any public cloud .

Complimentary Red Hat Standard support for up to five contacts, with the option to upgrade for additional contacts or Red Hat Premium support.

Applicable for all generally available Red Hat product versions, variants, package updates, and add-ons, as well as public Beta versions.

Additionally, Red Hat technology partners that have completed or are in the process of completing product certifications with Red Hat can also utilize Red Hat Partner Subscriptions.

Stefanie Chiras, Senior Vice President of Partner Ecosystem Success at Red Hat said,

« The transformative capabilities of open hybrid cloud, and ultimately, our customers’ business outcomes can only be unlocked through a collaborative and knowledgeable partner ecosystem. Red Hat is committed to catalyzing open-source innovation with partners by enabling deeper access to leading Red Hat technologies and support resources. By introducing new and improved Red Hat Partner Subscriptions, partners will have more visibility than ever before into the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio to fuel real business outcomes and success with customers. »