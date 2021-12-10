The open-source enterprise software provider Red Hat, announced their new collaboration with Microsoft by introducing the Ansible Automation Platform to Azure. With Ansible, customers will be able to do automation across hybrid clouds, IoT, and edge deployments easily.

Hassle-free deployment

With the collaboration between Red Hat Ansible and Microsoft Azure, IT organizations will be able to quickly automate and scale in their cloud. The solution is said to be hassle-free; the customers can immediately use Ansible for complex scenarios such as automated OS configuration, application provisioning, network automation, infrastructure as code, and security orchestration.

Ansible Automation Platform’s latest version includes self-contained automation capabilities to deploy at a big scale across hybrid clouds and edge environments while shifting the automation deeply into the application development lifecycle.

Red Hat points to the IDC report, which shows that 97% of organizations hesitate to effectively employ automation across their enterprise. Red Hat Ansible’s collaboration with Microsoft Azure aims to overcome this problem with the easiness of deployment.

Joe Fitzgerald, vice president, and general manager of Ansible Business Unit said,

« We believe that this is the decade of automation. Just like in other domains, from manufacturing to logistics, automation is the one technology that enables the operational scalability necessary to build and operate at hybrid cloud-scale. Customers around the globe are realizing this and are exploring many different options. But the automation needs of any organization go well beyond simply creating and destroying workloads or infrastructure. If you are in any operation team focused on continuous IT governance, automated infrastructure provisioning alone will not be enough. Ansible Automation Platform gives DevOps and ITOps the ability to automate and govern at scale every aspect of the application lifecycle, but it also gives NetOps, SecOps, and FinOps the ability to automate the multitude of tasks that must be executed irrespective of application delivery. »

