Open-source solutions provider, Red Hat launched Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization. It aims to help organizations accelerate open hybrid cloud strategies by making it easier to migrate workloads to modern infrastructure in a streamlined. Red Hat Openshift now includes the new toolkit that allows organizations to more easily access workloads running on virtual machines while developing new cloud-native applications.

The toolkit adds to Red Hat’s existing toolkits

Organizations will benefit from on-premise migration analytics capabilities which allow them to pinpoint migration issues beforehand. The toolkit not only pinpoints the problem but also provides information to help organizations solve the issue if possible.

Migration toolkit for applications : offers an assembly of open source tools for large-scale application modernization and migration. The tooling consists of multiple individual components that support each phase of a migration process. Supported migrations include application platform upgrades, migrations to a cloud-native deployment environment and migrations from several commercial products.

Migration toolkit for containers : migrates stateful and stateless applications from a source cluster to a target cluster. The toolkit was originally built to help the migration from Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3 to 4, but it can also be used between OpenShift Container Platform 4 clusters, helping reallocate applications and increasing workload mobility.

VMs can be filtered down by names, folders, or other parameters to review VMs related to applications. Then organizations can launch their automated migration and Red Hat does the work. James Labocki, Senior Director of Product Management of Red Hat said,

“With Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization, we’re aiming to make the arduous process of moving your virtual machines to containers simpler and more efficient while minimizing risk.”

