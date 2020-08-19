Open source solutions provider Red Hat released the latest version of OpenShift solution. OpenShift 4.5 includes the general availability of OpenShift Virtualization, which helps organizations break down application barriers between traditional and cloud-native infrastructure and extend control. OpenShift Virtualization is included with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. OpenShift Virtualization allows users to develop, deploy, and manage applications consisting of VMs alongside containers and serverless functions, all in one modern Kubernetes platform. According to the announcement, when VMs are migrated to and managed by Red Hat OpenShift, they can be containerized over time, or be maintained as virtual machines. Thus users will be able to develop and deliver hybrid applications built on containers and VMs to run on the same platform.

Full-stack automation

Red Hat OpenShift 4.5 also offers full-stack automation for VMware vSphere deployments, which makes it much easier to deploy Red Hat OpenShift. The administrator only provides credentials to a vSphere deployment with the full-stack automation. Then the installer provisions all needed resources for a faster initial setup experience and easier ongoing management and maintenance. Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat said,