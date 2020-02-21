Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16, the latest version of its highly scalable and agile Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution.

Red Hat launches the Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 with more than 1,000 enhancements and new features that will lay the foundation for enterprise and telco workloads from programmable IaaS for hybrid clouds, developer clouds, and production clouds and cloud-native applications. Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 is designed to help organizations deliver more innovation, more quickly and with fewer disruptions and build on the backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.

Rocky, Stein, and Train

Red Hat’s new platform combines the releases of Rocky, Stein, and Train, along with the best of Red Hat OpenStack Platform versions 14 and 15. Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 also aims to help organizations standardize and remain on a single version of the platform for up to five years. The new long-life cadence of the platform customers won’t be waiting for the platform upgrades to access the new features.

Joe Fernandes, vice president, Products, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat said,