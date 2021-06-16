As more companies face containers and cloud-native technologies, IT organizations have become responsible for migrating existing systems and workloads to modern computing services. To make more accessible the modernization of these deployments, Red Hat is developing tools to enable cloud-native capabilities through migration toolkits in OpenShift.

A smooth modernization experience

As a result of working with partners, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization now offers the migration toolkit for virtualization to help organizations accelerate open hybrid cloud strategies. Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization was developed for migrating existing workloads to modern infrastructure in a streamlined, wholesale manner.

James Labocki, Senior Director of Product Management at Red Hat, said,

“Red Hat strongly believes in the power of Kubernetes and Linux containers as the foundation of digital transformation, but we know that the leap to cloud-native technologies can be intimidating. With Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization, we’re aiming to make the arduous process of moving your virtual machines to containers simpler and more efficient while minimizing risk.”

Bringing mission-critical applications based on virtual machines (VMs) to Red Hat OpenShift offers IT organizations a smoother, more scalable modernization experience while mitigating potential risks and downtime.

Red Hat’s migration toolkit for virtualization includes a migration plan with new on-premises migration analytics capabilities. This plan is designed to help customers find potential migration issues before executing.

