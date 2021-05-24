Red Hat has been talking about an open hybrid cloud with a holistic approach. Now, Red Hat’s own Stu Miniman, Director of Market Insights for Cloud Platforms, has produced an ebook discussing the paths to success for Kubernetes users looking to build out a hybrid cloud strategy. The ebook is available here, and users can also watch YouTube clips that Stu Miniman discusses the ebook.

Kubernetes serves as a common layer

Even though most customers aren’t regularly moving applications between environments, their application portfolio does run across a mix of datacenter, cloud, and even edge environments. Linux, Linux containers, and Kubernetes serve as a common abstraction layer across a hybrid cloud environment.

Stu Miniman talked about the e-book, saying,

“When you look across your ever-evolving application portfolio, you’ll likely see a mix of architectures, technologies, and frameworks that have built up over time. Some of the changes were planned, some of them just happened by accident, and some of them were in response to new conditions and opportunities. Those applications are running across multiple infrastructures, spanning your datacenter, to one or more public clouds, and possibly out to the edge. This hybrid mix of applications and infrastructure is the reality for most enterprise organizations today, and managing it all can be a major challenge.”

What is hybrid cloud?

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) defined hybrid cloud a decade ago as “cloud infrastructure that is a composition of two or more distinct cloud infrastructures (private, community, or public) that remain unique entities but is bound together by standardized or proprietary technology that enables data and application portability.

Open hybrid cloud strategy

RedHat recommends an open hybrid cloud as a strategy for architecting, developing, and operating a hybrid mix of applications across a hybrid mix of infrastructure environments. This strategy brings the interoperability, workload portability, and flexibility of open-source software to enterprise environments. By creating an abstraction layer, an open hybrid cloud helps enterprises to manage their diverse application portfolios across an increasingly diverse infrastructure environment.

