During last week’s Red Hat Summit, IBM-owned Red Hat announced three new specialized versions of managed OpenShift. These three versions are OpenShift Streams, OpenShift Data Science, and OpenShift API Management. OpenShift API Management has been available since December, while the other two are yet to be released.

Also available on Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud

According to Red Hat, ROSA is a fully managed and jointly supported Red Hat OpenShift offering that combines the power of Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, and the AWS public cloud. In addition, similarly managed OpenShift services have been available on Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

“The fastest-growing usage models for OpenShift are our managed cloud service offerings,” Matt Hicks, Red Hat’s executive VP of products and technologies. This is the first natively integrated third-party service in AWS and an outstanding new way for our customers using AWS to get the power of OpenShift for their application portfolio,” said during the Summit’s opening keynote.

Customers can buy managed OpenShift on public cloud platforms directly from the platform providers or from Red Hat, via the Red Hat Marketplace.

How does ROSA work?

ROSA provides a fully managed OpenShift service with joint support from AWS and Red Hat. ROSA has an AWS integrated experience for cluster creation, a consumption-based billing model, and a single invoice for AWS deployments. It comes with many advantages like the wide range of AWS compute, database, analytics, machine learning, networking, mobile, and other services.

