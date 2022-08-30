Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Builds on Red River’s existing expertise

The three-year agreement builds on Red River’s existing AWS expertise and further advances cloud adoption and solution development that will accelerate digital transformation and IT modernization initiatives for its customers. Brian Roach, CEO of Red River said;

« Red River shares a commitment with AWS to drive positive customer outcomes through innovative cloud services and products and we’re excited to strengthen our longstanding relationship. Expanding our relationship with AWS will broaden our ability to assist our customers with their journey to the cloud, as well as develop solutions at scale in both the public and private sectors. »

Red River is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and an AWS Select Tier Training Partner holding both the AWS Government Consulting Competency and AWS Storage Consulting Competency. With more than 100 AWS certifications, Red River’s national team of expert cloud consultants and engineers offers both the credentials and real-world experience to deliver on cloud requirements for both public sector and enterprise customers. This allows them to meet business objectives whether it be modernizing legacy systems, driving growth, or supporting innovation.

Red River is also in the AWS Managed Services Provider and AWS Well-Architected Partner programs.