Zero DevOps Cloud Platform, Render announced a $20 million Series A funding round led by Addition. With the Series A funding, the company’s total funding is increased to $26.75 million. Render’s platform enables instant setup and usability with the customization and flexibility of containerization technology. The platform also allows teams to focus on product development by taking care of server management.

Expanded employee base

Render stated that with the funding the company aims to expand its employee base by 3X by the end of next year. The company will also focus on product and business growth. Render will use the funding to expand data center presence in the U.S. and EMEA to respond to users’ biggest requests to improve end-user latency in various geographic regions. Anurag Goel, CEO of Render said,

“We’ve built a cloud platform from the ground up and are already pulling ahead of providers that have been around for 15 years, due to our focus on modern app development, our ability to quickly adapt to market trends, and our inherent understanding of developers wants and needs. From helping startups kick-start their DevOps journey to empowering large teams to automate Day 2 operations and gain insight into their infrastructure, Render is focused on delivering on an ambitious product roadmap and cementing our place as the platform of choice for developers and cloud-native businesses alike.”

