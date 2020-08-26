Cloud-native distributor and cloud automation platform provider Resello has opened up an office in Eschborn, Germany. According to the announcement, the company’s native German-speaking cloud sales and support teams that will serve partners operating in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will be located in the new office which is in the vicinity of Frankfurt am Main.

Over 20 years of experience

Resello also underlines the strategic importance of the DACH market and announced that the company welcomes Géraldine Fricke, who previously worked at brainymotion. She brings over 20 years of experience in sales and account management functions, all with a focus on partners in the DACH-region. Géraldine Fricke, Cloud Sales Manager at Resello said,