Resello, the cloud services distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, added Vade Secure to its growing portfolio of cloud services.
Resello, a European cloud services distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, announced the partnership with Vade Secure. Vade Secure is a predictive email defense solution for Office 365 that leverages artificial intelligence to detect threats in real-time. With this partnership, Resello added Vade Secure’s services to the cybersecurity portfolio. Resello will offer its customers a “value-add” email security solution that would be powerful and simple to deploy, configure and manage.
International development strategy
Resello is a ‘cloud-native’ distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider. Resello’s automation platform accelerates digital transformation and helps ISVs, VARs, MSPs, System Integrators, and web hosters run a successful cloud business. Harald Nuij, CCO at Resello, said:
“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Vade Secure to realize our shared vision of empowering organizations to find new and safe ways of generating value through digital transformation. Due to the rapidly evolving threat landscape the market demand for cloud-based security solutions is on the rise. This represents a huge opportunity for our partners to add value and offer Vade Security’s cloud-based email defense solutions on top of the Office 365 subscriptions they are already offering to customers.
This partnership with Resello, Cloud and Microsoft specialist in the Netherlands, fits perfectly into our international development strategy”, says Frédéric Braut, Senior Vice President EMEA at Vade Secure. “Partnering with the best European players such as Resello, to expand our business in Europe is key for Vade. Through Resello we’re offering MSPs and resellers an email security solution for Office 365 that allows them to bring value to their customers and to profitably grow their business.”
