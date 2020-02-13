Resello, the cloud services distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, added Vade Secure to its growing portfolio of cloud services.

Resello, a European cloud services distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, announced the partnership with Vade Secure. Vade Secure is a predictive email defense solution for Office 365 that leverages artificial intelligence to detect threats in real-time. With this partnership, Resello added Vade Secure’s services to the cybersecurity portfolio. Resello will offer its customers a “value-add” email security solution that would be powerful and simple to deploy, configure and manage.

International development strategy

Resello is a ‘cloud-native’ distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider. Resello’s automation platform accelerates digital transformation and helps ISVs, VARs, MSPs, System Integrators, and web hosters run a successful cloud business. Harald Nuij, CCO at Resello, said: