Rewind announced the launch of Backups for Confluence, the first automated backup and on-demand data recovery tool empowering Confluence users to recover their data instantly. Now available in the Atlassian marketplace, it joins Rewind’s extensive suite of cloud backup and recovery solutions for BigCommerce, GitHub, Jira, Microsoft 365, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, and Trello.

Starts at $3 per user

Providing remote-friendly team workspaces, Confluence helps a wide array of businesses maintain consistency across distributed teams and complex projects. Installed and set up in minutes, Rewind Backups for Confluence allows companies to minimize support tickets and automate the backup process, ensuring rapid restoration of Confluence data. With Backups for Confluence, users can quickly recover the whole account or any item of choice, including Spaces, Pages, Templates, Themes, and more. Pricing of Backups for Confluence starts at $3 per user and requires no advanced configurations or coding. Mike Potter, CEO of Rewind said;

« Since launching our first Backups solution in 2015, development teams have continually told us that they want the ease of backing up multiple solutions through one proven platform. Backups for Confluence now joins our growing portfolio of backup and recovery tools, including GitHub and Jira, ensuring development teams maintain their productivity and peace of mind. »

Recovery is becoming more important

As cloud use continues to increase, data recovery will become increasingly more important for all types of business users, including development teams. In April of this year, over 20,000 Atlassian users were impacted by an outage, which left their data inaccessible for 14 days while the company worked to fully recover user data. Atlassian now recommends users have separate backup and data recovery solutions for Confluence.