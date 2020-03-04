Cloud communications software provider Ribbon Communications has completed its acquisition of ECI Telecom Group.

Ribbon Communications has announced that it has completed the acquisitions of the ECI Telecom Group, a global provider of end-to-end packet-optical transport and SDN/NFV solutions for service providers, enterprises, and data center operators. The combination of Ribbon and ECI creates a communications software and networking company with a comprehensive portfolio of advanced voice, security, data, and optical networking solutions. The merger advances Ribbon’s strategy of expanding into the service provider 5G data domain with bundled network analytics, intelligence and security offerings. After the merger, Ribbon enhances its existing customer offerings with ECI’s packet optical transport solutions.

Software-based, real-time communications security

Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon said,