Robin.io, a Kubernetes-based cloud-native 5G, edge and enterprise application management provider, closed a $38M Series C investment in an oversubscribed round. Series C brings the total capital raised by Robin.io to $86 million.

A growth with partnerships

When comparing the current quarter to the same quarter last year, Robin.io has grown 681%. This growth rate is related to 32 new partnerships during the past year. In addition, the company’s team has also grown 57% during the past year.

Partha Seetala, founder and CEO at Robin.io, said,

“The accelerating adoption of Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies, as well as the accelerating pace of global 5G and edge rollouts, has provided the backdrop for Robin’s competitive success in the past year. Armed with strong market awareness, a broad choice of deployment options and proven successes in massive-scale production environments, Robin.io is well poised for the next phase of market expansion and will continue to invest in product leadership and hire talent across sales engineering and tech support functions. This Series C round is perfectly timed to support these goals.”

Robin.io targets two primary markets with three core products based on its application and infrastructure automation technology. These core products are Robin Cloud-Native Platform, Robin Multi Data Center Automation Platform and, Robin Cloud-Native Storage.

