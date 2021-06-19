Kubernetes-based cloud-native 5G, edge and enterprise application management provider, Robin.io announced that the company has raised $38 million in Series C round. The investment round was led by Rakuten Capital and joined by Clear Ventures, Emory University, Raine Next-Gen Communications, and current investors. With this round, the total capital raised by the company was increased to $86 million.

Three core products:

Robin Cloud Native Platform (Robin CNP) Is an open Kubernetes platform optimized for running RAN, Core, MEC and data-intensive applications with special focus on zero-touch deployment and operational automation. Robin Multi Data Center Automation Platform (Robin MDCAP) automates healing and scaling in 5G deployments and enables RAN-as-a-Service, Core-as-a-Service, BareMetal-as-a-Service and a MOPs Manager that automates thousands of tasks with one API call. Robin Cloud Native Storage (Robin CNS) delivers enterprise-grade, application-aware storage data management for any Kubernetes on any cloud with multiple petabytes under production deployment.

Partha Seetala, founder and CEO at Robin.io said,

“The accelerating adoption of Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies, as well as the accelerating pace of global 5G and edge rollouts has provided the backdrop for Robin’s competitive success in the past year. Armed with strong market awareness, a broad choice of deployment options and proven successes in massive-scale production environments, Robin.io is well poised for the next phase of market expansion and will continue to invest in product leadership and hire talent across sales, engineering and tech support functions.This Series C round is perfectly timed to support these goals.”

See more Cloud Computing News