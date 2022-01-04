Atos announced that Rodolphe Belmer had assumed office as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st. He was co-opted as Board Member and nominated by the Board of Directors to lead the company’s transformation in October of 2021. Mr. Belmer, a recognized leader in Europe, the United States, and Asia, has a wealth of experience and a solid international network.

Leading transformation

Prior to his new role, Atos’ new Chief Executive Officer, was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat Communications, a satellite operator for six years. Before that, he was appointed as CEO of the French television company Canal Plus in 2003 and held this role for 14 years, and he also served as Group Managing Director from 2012 to 2015.

Mr. Belmer is also a Netflix board member. Atos also stated that he can capitalize on a proven track record in transforming the rebound of companies disrupted by technology.

Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee at Atos SE said,

« On behalf of the Atos Board and all its employees, I am very happy to welcome Rodolphe Belmer and look forward to working closely with him as he leads our Group forward, accelerating our transformation and enabling the return to growth. »

See more Cloud Computing News