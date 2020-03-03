Routed was announced as a VCPP in 2019 November. With this announcement, Routed Hosting is to be the first VMware Cloud Verified Partner (VCPP) in Africa.

VMware’s Sub-Saharan Africa cloud provider manager, Dave Funnell talked last week at the VMware briefing conference in Sandton on their verified cloud provider program (VCPP) and its first African VCPP partner, Routed Hosting. Routed was announced as a VCPP in 2019 November.

Delivering VMware solutions for multi-cloud

“Everyone talks about the journey to cloud as if it’s the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, but the closer we think we’re getting, the further away it moves,” said VMware’s Sub-Saharan Africa cloud provider manager, Dave Funnell.

To be a VMware partner Funnell said partners need to ‘build a mirror image of a private cloud stack that a client could build themselves on their own premises’. Funnel also added:

“Routed works as a managed service provider, delivering VMware solutions for multi-cloud that are developed by us, delivered as SaaS. But the partner can white label them and incorporate them into their own servers,”

VMware supplies hybrid multi-cloud management and infrastructure platform for traditional three-tier applications. According to Funnell, VMware wants to give its customers freedom and choice – customer-managed private cloud and localized cloud, all fit for purpose, wherever workloads may end up.

Additionally, Routed Hosting enhances a disaster recovery (DR) service to Altron’s division Altech Card Solutions (ACS) with a more scalable and efficient cloud-based solution. ACS implemented VCloud and shipped over 30 TB of data within two weeks. Routed MD Andrew Cruise said ACS can also deliver this solution to companies outside the Altron Group.