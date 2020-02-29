A data center that hosts both government and private sector services in Rwanda went offline after cyber-attacks.

According to a local Rwandan website, a data center, that hosts government and private sector websites, has been brought down. After the data center’s firewall was hacked, the facility received excessive incoming traffic for hours. During the attacks, many government websites went offline, including the President’s and the Rwandan Army’s website. This is not the first time that the same tier 3 data center is targetted by hackers.

World Hacker Team

In 2016, an anonymous hacker organization World Hacker Team attacked the same data center, breached the Broadband Systems Corporation and gained access to the company’s email accounts and ticketing system, then posted the database’s content that includes details like employee names, email addresses, hashed passwords, and phone numbers. Unlike the attack in 2016, after the latest attack no sensitive information posted by the hackers yet.