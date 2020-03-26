Sabio Group has expanded its cloud contact center services portfolio by acquiring many international firms including DVELP, a cloud software product and consultancy company that is headquartered in London, Madrid, Spain-based Team vision, an established Genesys Partner.

Expansion with acquisitions

When we look back at the history of the acquisitions made by Sabio Group, we can see that they also invested in Rapport (2017), DatapointEurope (2017), Bright UK (2018), flexAnswer Solutions of Singapore (2018), and Spain-based Callware (2019) through the years.

After the expansion with these acquisitions, the company announced the addition of a Google artificial intelligence specialist.

The integration of DVELP’s flagship product Airline with Google CCAI (contact center artificial intelligence) and Twilio APIs enables organizations to rapidly build, test and deploy automated, conversational customer experiences.

Sabio Group CEO Jonathan Gale said:

“Customer experience-focussed organisations have more technology choice than ever before. The contact centre and CRM spaces are rapidly evolving through the adoption of emerging technologies such as Google’s CCAI and Twilio Flex. Adding this capability and product set to our portfolio allows us to combine our partners’ solutions and our own IP to deliver greater flexibility and innovation. We anticipate a significant migration of CX and CC technology to the cloud over the coming years and believe that DVELP will be instrumental in helping Sabio client’s benefit.”

In addition to this, DVELP CEO Tom Mullen and his team will join the Sabio Group. Mullen talked about his new position, saying,