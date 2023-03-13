SADA, a business and technology consultancy, and award-winning Google Cloud Partner announced it has formally activated its presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI), following its official expansion in the area in the summer of 2022.

Harnessing the capabilities of the cloud

With over two decades of experience in the cloud space, SADA’s newly established UKI team is offering the breadth and depth of its award-winning professional services, combined with expertise in Google Cloud, to help customers in the region harness the full capabilities of cloud technology.

According to the UK Parliament, there is a growing demand for cloud services in the United Kingdom, and the cloud market is forecast to be worth over £35 billion by 2023 (a 73% rise from 2019). Having added in-region sales and support teams last year, SADA is now set to capitalize on the sizable growth potential in the UKI with the support of Google Cloud. On a trajectory of continued growth, SADA plans to continue to accelerate services growth globally in 2023 after nearly doubling professional services revenue in 2022.

Tony Safoian, President and CEO of SADA said,

« Amid a challenging economic climate, we see a massive opportunity and responsibility to help businesses in the UKI see the potential of Google Cloud. We’re ready to be the trusted partner for the region’s cloud transformation journey. We can’t wait to scale this important work into the UKI and help new customers take full advantage of the cloud. »

SADA plans to grow its headcount in the region with staff dedicated to professional services strategically designed to increase customers’ time to value. SADA’s teams are uniquely equipped to help solve their customers’ technology challenges on an individual basis, with the support of their extensive roster of key industry and cloud relationships.

Simon Aldous, Director, Partners & Channels at Google Cloud said,

« We are thrilled to see SADA expand its presence into the UKI in response to growing customer demand. With SADA’s experience and expertise, customers in the region will be able to quickly tap into the full potential of the cloud. »

SADA will share the news of its regional activation at a launch event which will offer leading technology experts an opportunity to learn more about SADA from several SADA executive management team members, Google Cloud leaders, and SADA customers.