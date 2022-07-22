By expanding the partnership, Sage will integrate Microsoft Business Products into Sage products and Sage Digital Network.

Integrating Sage with Microsoft business products will help companies save time and boost productivity.

The offering enables end-users to access virtual apps and desktops, Microsoft OneDrive, and SaaS apps on their devices with a single sign-on .

HR and payroll technologies provider Sage announced that the company is expanding its partnership with Microsoft. With the partnership, Microsoft Business Products, such as Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, will be embedded in Sage products and Sage Digital Network. By integrating Microsoft’s solutions, Sage aims to simplify workflows, boost productivity, and save time for SMBs.

Productivity, reliability, and simplification

The company introduced the first early release of Sage Active, which is an integrated Business Management Solution built on Microsoft Azure. It is a purpose-built solution to support SMBs to manage compliance and operations along with Azure benefits. The expanded partnership will provide:

Simplification with Sage as a system of records for everything from financials, people, and payroll, and Microsoft 365 as the de-facto choice for millions of businesses around the world, integration between the two platforms is critical for SMBs today. Linking the communication and collaboration tools available in Microsoft 365 to back-office functions, such as accounting, will simplify workflows and reduce manual processes, saving businesses time.

Improved reliability benefiting from Sage Products on Azure, the partnership will provide customers with improved reliability, security, performance, and scalability, enabling end-users to access virtual apps and desktops, Microsoft OneDrive, and SaaS apps on their devices with a single sign-on (SSO), all as part of their Sage membership.

Productivity together, Sage and Microsoft will deliver streamlined digital work experiences, with outstanding performance and reliability, to help SMBs be more productive and businesses more agile. As data becomes a more strategic asset for organizations, being able to upload and download between Microsoft Excel and Sage will improve workflows, governance, and security.

Steve Hare, CEO of Sage said,

« Increasingly, SMBs are digital businesses – but connecting the tools they use can be a barrier to their success. Microsoft products have long been the tool of choice for collaboration, with Sage powering the back office. Through our expanded partnership, we will simplify life for millions of SMBs, removing friction and helping them to achieve real productivity gains. »