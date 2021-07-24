Sage extended its Sage Partner Cloud with two new strategic hosting providers, Cloud at Work and Swizznet. The Sage Partner Cloud program offers partners the tools, expertise, and partnerships needed to customize and deploy Sage business management solutions in the cloud.

To better support cloud journey

After the U.S. and Canada, this program will be available in the U.K. on the Microsoft Azure platform. The Sage Partner Cloud program offers partners the tools, expertise, and partnerships needed to customize and deploy Sage business management solutions in the cloud. It is available in the U.S. and Canada and is soon launched in the U.K. on the Microsoft Azure platform.

Aziz Benmalek, EVP of the Global Partner Organization at Sage, says,

“Recent global events have accelerated the need for any time, anywhere access to business-critical information. This is accelerating migration to the cloud, as customers look for freedom and flexibility to customize their requirements and future-proof their business processes. With Sage Partner Cloud, partners can better support customers on their journey to the cloud, enabling them to continue using the trusted Sage products that work for their business, without disruption.”

The program includes Sage 100, Sage 300, and now both Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (CRE), enabling partners to better support the journey to the cloud for their customers.

With this expansion, Sage CRE solutions were added to the suite of ERP products. Now, Sage Partner Cloud provides an easier path to the cloud for customers in the construction and real estate space. Sage Partner Cloud was first launched in December 2020. Sage Partner Cloud provides multiple options for access to the program and its benefits with this expansion.

