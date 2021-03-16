SailPoint Technologies has acquired ERP Maestro, an early-stage SaaS governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution. SailPoint Technologies is a provider of identity security for the cloud enterprise. With this acquisition, SailPoint unites identity security with separation of duties (SoD) access controls monitoring for an organization’s most critical applications, like SAP.

Providing stronger access security controls

Once ERP Maestro is integrated into SailPoint’s Identity Platform, customers will be able to provide stronger access security controls and audit for SAP and other business-critical systems. This will help organizations to minimize risk by analyzing logical access and checking for potential SoD conflicts before user access is granted.

Grady Summers, SailPoint’s EVP of Products, said,

“ERP Maestro brings an experienced team with a rich heritage in ERP-focused audit and compliance, coupled with a SaaS access control solution that will help us to extend identity security to wrap in SoD monitoring and access controls for our customers’ most critical systems, including SAP and others. Tapping their deep domain expertise combined with our comprehensive approach to managing and securing workforce access across all critical business systems and applications made for a natural pairing and we’re excited to deliver quick value to our customers in the months ahead.”

This integrated approach will give SailPoint customers a single view into the entirety of a workers’ access needs across all applications and data, helping to quickly spot and stop potentially conflicting access, particularly within these high-value business systems.

