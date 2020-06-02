Salesforce announced that acquisition of industry-specific cloud and mobile software Vlocity is closed. Salesforce also announced that Vlocity founder and CEO David Schmaier will be the company’s new CEO of Industries. Salesforce President and COO Bret Taylor stated in a blog post that David is an incredible leader with decades of building industry-specific products and solutions. Taylor also stated Salesforce and Vlocity will deliver even stronger technology and capabilities.

Digital-first, work-from-anywhere environment

Schmaier stated that Salesforce executives were completely supportive of Vlocity’s plans. David Schmaier, Founder and CEO of Vlocity said,

“Originally, our founding team had planned to fund Vlocity ourselves. But one of our very first meetings was with Salesforce, and its executives were 100 percent supportive of our plans for Vlocity. They immediately wanted to invest with us. We started with a seed round from the Vlocity founders, and then Salesforce Ventures led the Series A of $42.8M with participation from Accenture, with whom I had a long-standing and strong relationship from my Siebel and Oracle days.”

Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce said,