A market leader in edge computing, Scale Computing announced its collaboration with Wasabi Technologies to deliver a fast, reliable, and efficient solution for hybrid cloud storage. The partnership will allow organizations to expand and manage piles of locations effectively with cloud-like harmony hybrid cloud storage, archiving, and backup.
Better together
Scale Computing software produces a compelling IT infrastructure solution solely composed for running applications on a basis. While cutting workloads for IT teams, the efficient software is combined for unchecked, non-IT environments and governed centrally, making it easy to run applications from any location. Together, with Wasabi hot cloud storage as data retention and archival target, both traditional data center and edge computing environments working on Scale Computing achieve further data storage options designed to match an organization’s budget. All Scale Computing and Wasabi customers can manage their data as hot data to minimize upload windows and way in their data downloads quickly without fees for withdrawals or API requests.
Scott Mann, VP of Sales, ROW & Global Channel Chief at Scale Computing said;
« Data collection is increasing exponentially every year across every industry.Video surveillance, IoT sensors, and even legacy applications have the ability to collect more real-time data. This has led to an ever-increasing number of business requirements surrounding data retention and with it, unmanageable data storage costs. This partnership empowers enterprises to run their business-critical applications on Scale Computing alongside the cost-effective public cloud offering from Wasabi. As an enterprise grows, the new solution offers capacity scalability, plus the performance benefits of a hybrid cloud.»
The Scale Computing and Wasabi partnership offers the performance benefits of a hybrid cloud;