A market leader in edge computing, Scale Computing announced its collaboration with Wasabi Technologies to deliver a fast, reliable, and efficient solution for hybrid cloud storage. The partnership will allow organizations to expand and manage piles of locations effectively with cloud-like harmony hybrid cloud storage, archiving, and backup.

Better together

Scale Computing software produces a compelling IT infrastructure solution solely composed for running applications on a basis. While cutting workloads for IT teams, the efficient software is combined for unchecked, non-IT environments and governed centrally, making it easy to run applications from any location. Together, with Wasabi hot cloud storage as data retention and archival target, both traditional data center and edge computing environments working on Scale Computing achieve further data storage options designed to match an organization’s budget. All Scale Computing and Wasabi customers can manage their data as hot data to minimize upload windows and way in their data downloads quickly without fees for withdrawals or API requests.

Scott Mann, VP of Sales, ROW & Global Channel Chief at Scale Computing said;

« Data collection is increasing exponentially every year across every industry.Video surveillance, IoT sensors, and even legacy applications have the ability to collect more real-time data. This has led to an ever-increasing number of business requirements surrounding data retention and with it, unmanageable data storage costs. This partnership empowers enterprises to run their business-critical applications on Scale Computing alongside the cost-effective public cloud offering from Wasabi. As an enterprise grows, the new solution offers capacity scalability, plus the performance benefits of a hybrid cloud.»

The Scale Computing and Wasabi partnership offers the performance benefits of a hybrid cloud;

Data retention: Data collection is increasing exponentially every year; in some industries, it’s more than doubling. With video surveillance, IoT sensors, and even legacy applications having the ability to collect more real-time data comes increased business requirements for data retention and unmanageable costs for data storage.

Easy management: Scale Computing software provides a powerful, IT infrastructure solution uniquely designed for running applications on-premises . Lightweight and efficient software is packaged for uncontrolled, non-IT environments and managed centrally, making it easy to run applications anywhere they are needed while also reducing workloads for IT teams.

Hybrid cloud: Wasabi’s storage is an ideal destination for organizations struggling with capacity limitations set either by expensive cloud storage tiers or on-premises storage devices. With the addition of Wasabi hot cloud storage as data retention and archival target, both traditional data center and edge computing environments running on Scale Computing gain additional data storage options that fit your budget. The new storage management solution will allow enterprises to improve the hybrid/multi-cloud environment for data-heavy video surveillance, IoT, and business applications in the stage of large exit costs related to data storage conditions for crucial applications that need hefty amounts of data collection and retention. Companies, either on-premises or in the cloud, can begin with their need and scale capacity and performance instantly by further decreasing cloud storage cost and complexity. David Boland, VP of Cloud Strategy at Wasabi Technologies said; « By combining industry-leading, on-premises edge computing with easy-to-use cloud data retention and archival, we’re creating the ideal, agile hybrid cloud environment that today’s organizations need. Wasabi’s solution is 80 percent less expensive and is faster than first-generation cloud vendors, while Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering results to leading businesses around the world. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them.»