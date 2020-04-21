Scaleway has launched ARM64v8 cloud server, which has four new variants, with up to 64 cores and 128 GB of DDR4 ECC RAM in 2017. These four instance types are running on Cavium, now Marvell, ThunderX SoCs. At the time of launch, Scaleway said: “Our new ARM64 lineup proves Arm SoCs have not tied IoT and Smartphones. Arm is a true alternative for the server market with a solution for small and large workloads.”

Migration options

Last week, the company sent an email to its customers: “As of December 1 st, 2020, our C2 and ARM64 Instances will reach their end-of-life. Starting from April 16th, 2020, it is no longer possible to create new C2 and ARM64 Instances.”

The reason has been explained in the email as:

“The physical servers hosting them are indeed randomly affected by several stability issues, which prevent us from fully guaranteeing the overall quality of service.”

Supports for Scaleway C2 and ARM64 instances will end on July 1, 2020. The company has published a guide for migration to the resources that best fit your needs for improved stability, performance, and reliability. The company advises migrating C2 and ARM64 Instances to turn to its Virtual Instances. Another option is migration to its Bare Metal cloud servers.

It is possible to say that the number of Scaleway Armv8 customers does not enough to make a new server investment worthwhile. Or there are not enough reliable servers.