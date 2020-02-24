French cloud-hosting company Scaleway updated its dedicated server lineup and gathered them under the Scaleway Dedibox brand.

Scaleway European cloud services provider announced the update of dedicated servers and name change as Scaleway Dedibox. Scaleway began its history originally as Online.net that launches Scaleway in 2015. Online.net had offered Cloud Computing IaaS. Now, Scaleway has three brands including Scaleway Elements that offer public cloud services, Scaleway Datacenter that offers private infrastructure, Scaleway Dedibox that offers dedicated servers.

Integration dedicated servers with the public cloud

After Online.net recently launched a public cloud offering under the Scaleway brand, now its dedicated server lineup is named as Scaleway Dedibox. With this change, the company aims to integrate its dedicated servers with its public cloud offering. In case of getting a lot of traffic, it enables users to combine a dedicated server with a load balancer.

In addition to this, Scaleway’s managed database service can be used to combine with a dedicated server. Scaleway is running 100,000 servers, with customers in 150 different countries. The company also offers bare metal cloud instances as an alternative to dedicated servers.