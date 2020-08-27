Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has announced a new software service solution – Cloud-Hosted Power Management. Now available in Canada, the cloud-based system enables users to manage their power and energy usage in real-time, eliminating the need for time and resource-intensive commitments.

Hugo Lafontaine, Vice President of Digital Energy, Schneider Electric Canada said,

“In today’s constantly changing environment, the need to monitor power consumption is of all-time importance. We recognize that not all our clients have the ability to take this on themselves, the launch of our Cloud-Hosted Power Management solution is an exciting addition to our portfolio. This system allows users to place all their focus on maximizing efficiency, avoiding downtime and optimizing performance.”

The EcoStruxure Power cloud-based power management solution offers greater flexibility to small and mid-size facilities across Canada, who require power management systems but cannot afford or support a comprehensive onsite solution or have reservations around cybersecurity. The cloud-based format leverages Schneider Electric’s existing Power Monitoring Expert (PME) software, but the data is remotely hosted, managed and supported by Schneider Electric, taking a significant amount of work off the user.

Schneider Electric’s PME equips users with power and energy intelligence at their fingertips, allowing them to manage power quality, reliability and availability, optimize existing assets, and drive energy efficiency. Customers have access to user-friendly dashboards, customized monitoring and real-time alarms. The EcoStruxure Power cloud-based power management solution is hosted in a Canadian data center, which implements the highest security and availability standards.