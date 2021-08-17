Creators of the Scylla NoSQL database, ScyllaDB announced the appointment of Wayne Ariola as Chief Marketing Officer, leading initiatives to expand awareness of Scylla’s premier NoSQL database.

13 years of Chief Strategy Officer experience

As the Chief Marketing Officer of Tricentis, Ariola served a base of 1,500+ Global 2000 customers. Before his role at Tricentis, he spent 13 years as the Chief Strategy Officer of an automated software testing platform. Ariola has also been awarded six patents in the IT space and contributed more than 300 articles to publications. Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB said,

“We are very pleased to bring Wayne on-board as Scylla’s Chief Marketing Officer. He’s the marketing strategist we have been looking for as we continue to accelerate adoption of our Scylla NoSQL database. Wayne has proven experience at taking B2B software companies through rapid growth stages.”

