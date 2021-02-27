Data storage and management solutions provider, Seagate Technology unveiled Lyve Cloud, a storage-as-a-service platform. The new platform allows always-on mass capacity data storage and activation. The company also stated that Lyve Cloud was designed as a simple, trusted, and efficient service allowing organizations to unlock the value of their massive unstructured datasets.

Collaboration with Equinix

To make Lyve Cloud accessible, Seagate is collaborating with Equinix. The collaboration of these two companies provides extensive interconnect opportunities for additional cloud services and geographical expansion.

Customers can consume the scale and efficiency of object storage as a service at the metro edge, by locating the new platform close to Equinix Metal within Equinix International Business Exchange data centers, while leveraging Equinix Fabric to interconnect sources of data to the various edge and cloud-based applications for hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. The data is stored and processed closer to where it is generated, thus, latency is reduced. Ravi Naik, Executive Vice President, Storage Services, and Chief Information Officer, Seagate, said,

“Lyve Cloud is a natural extension of Seagate’s leadership in mass data solutions, combining our mass capacity HDD innovation with deep storage industry knowledge to help customers activate more of their valuable data. According to Seagate’s Rethink Data report, as much as 68% of data available to enterprises goes unused. By providing a reliable and cost-efficient cloud storage solution at the metro edge, closer to where their data is generated, Lyve Cloud lets enterprises store and activate their data at scale, securely and efficiently.”

