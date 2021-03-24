The second day of CloudFest 2021 is now over. Let’s take a closer look at some of the sessions that took place on the second day.

Sessions:

Verisign

Understanding Cloud Growth Using Domain Names: A domain name is an important part of how these users’ audiences will be able to find and interact with them. This talk helps illustrate how the domain name industry has grown to support these customers over the years and explore the role that a domain name has in helping Web Pros attract new customers.

AMD & Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Next Gen performance, discover new horizons with HPE & AMD: Till Stimberg and John Morris are sharing information on how they are partnering together to deliver the performance and security to power today’s cloud environments.

Open-Xchange

All in on Cloud: Soeren von Varchmin, Andreas Gauger will discuss the direction Open-Xchange is now taking and how it is able to differentiate its products and services for the world’s largest hosters and service providers. The force behind this is OX Cloud, one of the world’s most efficient and secure cloud platforms, and OX App Suite, a set of modern email, communication, and productivity apps optimized to run on it.

Aaron Draplin

Don’t Just Make It Pop, Make it Rock!: Renowned graphic designer and art director Aaron Draplin has created for Nike, Ford, and the Obama Administration, just to name a few. Join him for a no-bullshit exploration of design in the Cloud.

Heidi Zak

Thirdlove: Disrupting Underwear and Transforming e-Commerce: ThirdLove has changed the underwear game for women as the only brand to offer half-cup bras and more than 80 bra sizes, and has so far donated over $40 million worth of products to women in need. In this fireside chat, co-founder and CEO Heidi Zak will explore bringing a mission to global e-commerce, and what true diversity means in real-world internet-based business.

Virtuozzo & Jelastic

Transformation of Hosting Business to Meet Evolving Web Professionals Requirements: During this panel discussion attendees gather experts from different angles: traditional hosting software, cloud platform, virtualization, and service provider. We also explore the best-fit use cases for traditional VPS and cloud-based hosting business models, as well as how modern technologies such as containers, microservices, and serverless solutions influence the transformation of the hosting business. Also, we listen to the feedback of a service provider who went through different stages of evolution and currently offers a wide range of solutions.

cPanel & Plesk

NOW is the time to BUILD: The transformation from physical to digital business is not new, and last year only acted as a catalyzer. Most importantly, these changes are here to stay. The creation of web apps and online business become more important than ever before. At the same time, the developers become a scarce resource. This is why they need better tools than ever. Actually, entire new toolkits. They must be as efficient as possible, raising to the customer’s expectations.

Wix

Creating for Creators: Wix.com and Beauty as a Service: Wix.com straddles the world of partnerships between end-users and creative partners, and has grown into an online ecosystem all its own. This fireside chat with co-founder and EVP Sales, Anthony Scaglione digs into Wix.com’s surprising and exciting story, as well as the future of collaboration between internet service providers and the people who build the best online experiences.

James Gosling

The Father of Java and the Future of the Internet: James Gosling, the creator of Java, has held leadership roles in the most influential companies, from Sun Microsystems to Amazon Web Services. In this fireside chat, we get some of his unique insights, plus a glimpse of what he’s working on next.

