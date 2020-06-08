ServerFarm announced the project to add 14MW of new critical capacity to ServerFarm’s Toronto data center included a major construction phase, which was completed during the virus outbreak. Power availability of the facility is now over 21 MW. the company announced that the reuse of the existing 80,000-square-foot building shell cuts embodied carbon by an estimated 75%. ServerFarm also stated that the expansion was executed with the support of TD Securities, Israel Discount Bank, and others.
21 MW power availability
According to the announcement, the additional capacity has already been delivered to new customers. ServerFarm will also join the United Nations in celebrating World Environment Day on June 5. Avner Papouchado, CEO of ServerFarm said,
“Data center capacity in the Toronto area is in tight supply, and our vision to develop new capacity within an existing facility started 10 months ago, long before the global shock of the pandemic. We’re immensely proud of our teams for working so hard to make this capacity available so quickly. That this was achieved while maintaining worker safety despite having to work in lockdown conditions points to their professionalism and our ability to adapt to the rapidly changing conditions wrought by the COVID-19 threat.”
