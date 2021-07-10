Digital workflow company, ServiceNow introduced new service delivery developments that will allow customers to request to have their EU‑hosted data always handled exclusively within the EU. ServiceNow’s new offering builds on its current legal, technical and organizational safeguards and will provide simple solutions to allow users to meet their compliance obligations.

EU‑based cloud solution

The new offering will also provide users more flexibility to meet compliance obligations. According to the announcement, users will be able to receive support from EU‑based ServiceNow teams, with an EU, cloud‑hosted digital workflow solution.

The company will make a multimillion-euro investment, which includes opening over 80 new roles across the EU. ServiceNow also stated that current customers will also be able to opt-in to the new offering with no additional cost starting in early 2022. Mark Cockerill, Vice President Legal of EMEA and Global Head of Privacy at ServiceNow, said,

“With any regulation change, cloud services companies have a choice. They can adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach or get proactive and help customers and partners innovate. At ServiceNow we are on the front foot, continually investing in our customers, allowing them to operate with the highest level of choice and control over their EU data. Our new EU‑centric service delivery model will give our current customers and partners peace of mind. For customers and partners operating in highly regulated industries, or in the public sector, or those that have yet to make the switch to the cloud, this model gives them certainty and simplicity when selecting the cloud service that best suits their needs.”

