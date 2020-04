Servpac has announced that the company is still open as an essential business and addressing customers’ priority needs during this unprecedented period. The company also stated that it took early steps to ensure business continuity and employee safety. Precautions taken include upgraded mandatory hygiene practices for staff, daily sanitation throughout the office, and remote working arrangements for employees. All controls and safeguards are in place as required for SOC 2 compliance to protect business continuity.

Mililani Tech Park data center

Servpac will also continue the construction of its new MTP data center in Mililani Tech Park. The 30,000 sq. ft Tier 4 design data center will be carrier-neutral with multiple fiber entrances and a 2N redundant power and cooling system for guaranteed 99.999% uptime. Richard Zheng, President and Founder of Servpac said,

“COVID-19 caused a dramatic increase in service inquiries, especially with our customer support and remote tools. Our support ticket volume increased 220% in the last two weeks, and our team is working 24/7 to assist with the record demand. We’re even hiring additional engineers for faster responses. It’s a critical time for customers pushed to their limits because of this situation. Now, more than ever, local businesses rely on our infrastructure, technology, and flexibility to support their operations. We will keep working around the clock to continue service and support customers’ needs during this evolving pandemic.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News