Servpac has announced that the company is still open as an essential business and addressing customers’ priority needs during this unprecedented period. The company also stated that it took early steps to ensure business continuity and employee safety. Precautions taken include upgraded mandatory hygiene practices for staff, daily sanitation throughout the office, and remote working arrangements for employees. All controls and safeguards are in place as required for SOC 2 compliance to protect business continuity.

Mililani Tech Park data center

Servpac will also continue the construction of its new MTP data center in Mililani Tech Park. The 30,000 sq. ft Tier 4 design data center will be carrier-neutral with multiple fiber entrances and a 2N redundant power and cooling system for guaranteed 99.999% uptime. Richard Zheng, President and Founder of Servpac said,