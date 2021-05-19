Otava announced the appointment of Shelly Bodine as Channel Chief. Bodine will oversee the company’s global partner sales team, its newly enhanced partner program strategy, and drive advancements for Otava’s service provider ecosystem.

A versatile leader, Bodine has held executive positions over the last 25 years in procurement, marketing, sales, channel alliances, operations and mergers, and acquisition. Prior to joining Otava, she served as the North American Chief of Staff for SoftwareONE. In this role, she was responsible for organization cadence, sales enablement initiatives, and special projects.

During her time at SoftwareONE she also led sales and partner alliance teams, as well as served on their “Women in Technology” Board. Before joining SoftwareONE, Bodine worked for organizations such as Avnet, where she headed up the Western Region Enterprise Channel team, and Insight, where she was the Vice President of Client Operations.

Shelly Bodine holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Bodine talked about Otava and her new position,

“Otava’s unique approach to its channel business makes it truly easy for partners to be successful. The recently launched partner portal, enhanced white label options, and low price commitment are all evidence of the company’s dedication to its service provider community. I am excited to be joining this talented team at such a pivotal time for cloud migration.”

Otava offers compliant hybrid cloud solutions that are designed to make complex cloud management easy for channel partners. White label and resell options provide service providers with access to dedicated sales and marketing resources that drive success.

With simple turnkey tools and enablement, a robust partner ecosystem built to maximize profits, and frictionless engagement, Otava makes custom, compliant cloud simple to sell and scale.

