Technology solutions provider, SHI International reaffirmed its Azure Expert MSP status in a rigorous third-party progress audit. The progress audit raised the bar by introducing new levels of criteria that needed to be met in order for SHI to maintain its Azure expertise.

Cloud Center of Excellence

The company also stated that to achieve this status, companies need to meet a set of strict requirements to confirm that they have the talent, technology, and services to guide customers. A new criteria has been added this year, including maturity of practice and development of a Cloud Center of Excellence, use of cutting-edge technology, and alignment to Microsoft methodology. Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI International said,

“This certification is an important milestone that confirms SHI’s technical knowledge, cloud skills and commitment to the Microsoft Azure platform. It also demonstrates proven customer success and recognizes our direct engagement to Microsoft Support and Engineering groups.”

