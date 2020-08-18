Silverthread and enterprise-grade cloud platforms and services provider D2iQ announce a strategic partnership. The new partnership provides enhanced visibility into cloud readiness and delivering cost-effective cloud-native capabilities. The duo announced that Silverthread’s software architectural quality assessments will be combined with D2iQ’s leadership in cloud-native solutions and services to make it easier for organizations to accelerate their cloud migration journey. The partnership will allow D2iQ customers to access Silverthread’s CodeMRI Platform, automated tools that provide insights into the technical health and business performance metrics of software assets. Silverthread’s clients will also be able to benefit from smarter and more reliable cloud deployments in Day 2 operations.
This new partnership include:
- Accelerated cloud assessments
- Unbiased financial data to align stakeholders internally
- Accurate migration schedule and cost estimates
- Ability to monitor ROI over time
Joe Nestor, Sr. Director of Public Sector Partnerships at D2iQ said,
“D2iQ sees the ability to deliver expanded value to our customers through our partnership with Silverthread. Leveraging their platform on the front end of engagements can help provide clients much greater visibility into their technical debt and cloud readiness. Aligning those findings with our industry-leading cloud-native solutions will provide customers with full lifecycle solutions for their cloud journey.”
