Silverthread and enterprise-grade cloud platforms and services provider D2iQ announce a strategic partnership. The new partnership provides enhanced visibility into cloud readiness and delivering cost-effective cloud-native capabilities. The duo announced that Silverthread’s software architectural quality assessments will be combined with D2iQ’s leadership in cloud-native solutions and services to make it easier for organizations to accelerate their cloud migration journey. The partnership will allow D2iQ customers to access Silverthread’s CodeMRI Platform, automated tools that provide insights into the technical health and business performance metrics of software assets. Silverthread’s clients will also be able to benefit from smarter and more reliable cloud deployments in Day 2 operations.

This new partnership include:

Accelerated cloud assessments

Unbiased financial data to align stakeholders internally

Accurate migration schedule and cost estimates

Ability to monitor ROI over time

Joe Nestor, Sr. Director of Public Sector Partnerships at D2iQ said,