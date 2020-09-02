Sitecore announced the appointment of Steve Tzikakis as the company’s new CEO. Current CEO Mark Frost will continue as an advisor. Tzikakis, a 13-year veteran of global enterprise application software company SAP, is an experienced digital transformation and go-to-market leader. Prior to joining Sitecore, Tzikakis spent his last five years as President of SAP’s South Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. During his leadership, he doubled the business in this region.

Tzikakis takes the reins from Mark Frost, and he will be based in Sitecore’s London office. Frost worked closely with the Sitecore Board of Directors during the past several months on the transition plan. Steve Tzikakis, CEO, Sitecore said,