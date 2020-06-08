Amazon Web Services and Slack Technologies will strategically partner to help distributed development teams communicate and become more efficient and agile. According to the agreement, Slack Calls capability for all voice and video calling to Amazon Chime, AWS’s communications service. Slack announced that the company continues to rely on AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will use a range of AWS services, including storage, compute, database, security, analytics, and machine learning, to develop new collaboration features.

Integrations are:

Amazon Chime infrastructure with Slack Calls: Amazon Chime SDK (software development kit) will soon power audio, video, and screen-sharing capabilities in native Slack Calls.

AWS Key Management Service with Slack Enterprise Key Management (EKM): For EKM, Slack leverages AWS’s proven security services, including AWS Key Management Service for distribution and control of cryptographic keys.

AWS Chatbot integration with Slack: AWS Chatbot is a service that uses an interactive agent to help development teams stay updated, collaborate, and respond more quickly to operational events, security findings, workflows, and other alerts for applications running in AWS accounts.

Amazon AppFlow integration with Slack: The new Amazon AppFlow integration for Slack enables users to securely transfer data between Slack and AWS services like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Redshift, simplifying tasks such as analyzing trends in customer engagement from helpdesk requests or measuring sentiment data. In the coming months, AWS and Slack will enhance this capability, enabling customers to transfer data bi-directionally between multiple Slack channels and AWS services in a single flow.

Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of Slack said,