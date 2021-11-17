Data Cloud company, Snowflake announced new product capabilities that build on the company’s unified platform to simplify maintaining business continuity across clouds and regions. In addition to announcing Snowpark for Python, the latest features allow organizations to build pipelines, ML workflows, and data applications faster and more flexibly. It also makes it easier to provide the right data to the customer.

Seamless and unified experience

The company aims to provide a seamless and unified experience that covers clouds and regions, allowing users to operate complicated global environments easily. The new innovations also offer better business continuity by expanding on the existing cross-cloud replication and failover capabilities.

Cross-cloud account replication: Expanding Snowflake’s native database replication, entire account metadata, including everything from identity and role-based access controls to governance policies to resource monitors, can now be automatically synchronized across clouds and regions for continuous availability while ensuring point in time consistency with the primary region. Currently in private preview.

Improved replication performance: Increased efficiency of data replication capabilities has resulted in up to a 55% performance improvement as experienced by one of Snowflake’s largest customers, which in turn translates in up to a 55% reduction in customer replication costs since Snowflake customers only pay for what they use.

Expanded governance capabilities and integration: New capabilities like lineage visibility in Access History (private preview) and Object Dependencies (private preview coming soon), help compliance teams track and understand sensitive data. Snowflake’s native governance capabilities and new Governance Accelerated Program support an entire ecosystem of partner-delivered solutions and integrations to help customers discover and protect data.

Snowflake announced additional capabilities that expand what data engineers, data scientists, and developers are able to build with Snowpark. Innovations include:

Snowpark: Stored Procedures to define, execute, and schedule complex application code entirely within Snowflake with no separate client to manage. Currently in private preview.

Snowpark: Unstructured File Processing using Java functions directly within Snowflake, leveraging its performance, scale, and security, and unlocking new use cases including image classification, natural language processing, audio transcription, and more. Currently in private preview.

Snowpark: Logging Framework to help improve development productivity with easier monitoring and debugging. Currently in private preview.

Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake said,

«From operating globally, to eliminating silos, to building faster, to creating new businesses through data, there are virtually no limits to what’s possible in the Data Cloud. These latest innovations are built with the goal to help our customers continue advancing the state of the art in technology and redefine what’s possible in terms of business outcomes.»

