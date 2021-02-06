The cloud-native application security company, Snyk reported 2020 achievements and growth plans for 2021. During the fiscal year 2020, the company found and fixed over 4.5 million vulnerabilities. The company launched Snyk Infrastructure as Code and Snyk Code, closed the acquisitions of DeepCode and Manifold. The company also announced that it has recorded a 200% year-over-year increase in revenue and raised over $350M in new funding to recognize a valuation of $2.6B.

2021 Growth Plans:

Product Innovation

Continued investment in the product-led growth strategy focused on a seamless, self-service developer experience.

Additional feature releases for the Cloud Native Application Security platform including increased remediation automation, wider language support, especially for mobile developers, and improvements in extensibility of the platform to make it easier to build into workflows.

Expansion of IDE integrations to ensure immediate value to individual developers and development teams working early in the development process.

Community

Continued focus on enabling developers worldwide to get started in securing their development with Snyk for free.

Continued nurturing of the Snyk User Community, bringing Snyk users and customers together virtually to learn and share best DevSecOps practices.

Quarterly virtual DevSecCon events as well as monthly community education sessions.

Market

Strengthening and expanding go-to-market relationships with strategic partners including Atlassian, AWS, Datadog, Docker, Rapid7, Trend Micro, and more.

The growing global customer base of emerging, hyper-growth technology companies as well as established enterprise technology leaders, joining existing customers such as Google, Intuit, and Salesforce.

Significant and rapid expansion into the APAC region including the addition of executive leadership in Q1.

Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk, said,

“Across the globe, we see enterprises of all sizes selecting Snyk as their cloud-native application security solution for their digital transformation initiatives. 2020 was a record year for us because of how our global Snyk team, as well as our partners and customers, met each new challenge, putting us in a great position to lead the market in 2021 and beyond.”

