SoftIron announces its newest flagship offering, HyperCloud, the world’s first fully turnkey, totally integrated and supported, Intelligent Cloud Fabric.

The fully-integrated platform removes the complexity of integrating the many independent hardware and software layers.

It simplifies the architecting of a cloud, and enables operations teams to empower users to consume and manage services seamlessly.

Purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions provider, SoftIron introduced the world’s first fully turnkey, totally integrated, and supported, Intelligent Cloud Fabric, HyperCloud. The solution is completely designed and manufactured by SoftIron in its own factories and aims to remove the complexity of integrating the many independent hardware and software layers that are required to build and run a unified cloud, either private or hybrid.

A fully-integrated platform

SoftIron’s new solution is capable of fully automating the provisioning of storage, compute, networking, and infrastructure services, by using pre-integrated building blocks, to provide a fully functioning, multi-tenant cloud that can be deployed in half a day and less than half a rack and scale almost infinitely.

Intelligent cloud fabric aims to provide stateless building blocks holistically designed and pre-integrated for assimilation by a distributed cloud orchestration control plane to reduce the complexity of operating a resilient, multi-site hybrid cloud for organizations. With these building blocks, adding more storage or compute resources becomes as simple as plug-and-play. It simplifies the architecting of a cloud and allows teams to empower application owners and data users to consume and manage services seamlessly and quickly.

HyperCloud allows IT generalists to build and operate sophisticated cloud infrastructures independent of all public cloud vendors with a level of reliability, availability, elasticity, and serviceability previously available only to hyperscale cloud builders. Its modular nature and simplicity allow customers to add new compute and storage resources and the out-of-the-box secure multi-tenancy capabilities allow users to scale the cloud fabric up or down just in time to reduce financial outlay. Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron said,

« Public Cloud is popular because it creates a consumption-based experience hiding the complexity of operating a resilient, elastic infrastructure, and the sheer brute force of engineering that is needed to accomplish it, historically, that’s only been possible at hyperscale. It’s a useful utility in your IT tool belt, but most organizations today want a hybrid model. Creating a complexity breakthrough required a totally new approach to deliver the first and only complete technology to be used specifically for building clouds. After a decade of innovation, HyperCloud realizes that goal and will forever change expectations of how clouds can and should be built. »