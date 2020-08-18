Softline‘s new platform, Maestro is based on services from major cloud providers and allows users to manage any combination of clouds in one window, consolidate billing, increase budget transparency, and automate provisioning. Maestro also supports an enterprise cloud portal with a simplified interface. Maestro also monitors compliance with security requirements and reports suspicious activities. Softline Maestro offers a universal toolkit for efficient multi-cloud management and self-service.

Infrastructure-as-code automation

Softline Maestro’s features include infrastructure-as-code automation, role-based access control, and a unified API for connection to cloud services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, VMware, or OpenStack. Softline stated that Maestro is a framework solution open to integration with other cloud providers and it can accommodate new technologies. Softline also stated that the company is planning to add container support as well as make it compatible with cloud services. Liliya Ermakova, a product manager from Softline said