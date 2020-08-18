Softline‘s new platform, Maestro is based on services from major cloud providers and allows users to manage any combination of clouds in one window, consolidate billing, increase budget transparency, and automate provisioning. Maestro also supports an enterprise cloud portal with a simplified interface. Maestro also monitors compliance with security requirements and reports suspicious activities. Softline Maestro offers a universal toolkit for efficient multi-cloud management and self-service.
Infrastructure-as-code automation
Softline Maestro’s features include infrastructure-as-code automation, role-based access control, and a unified API for connection to cloud services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, VMware, or OpenStack. Softline stated that Maestro is a framework solution open to integration with other cloud providers and it can accommodate new technologies. Softline also stated that the company is planning to add container support as well as make it compatible with cloud services. Liliya Ermakova, a product manager from Softline said
“The platform helps customers reduce economic and technological dependence on providers, speed up access to infrastructure for end-users and make cloud service costs more transparent. In fact, Softline Maestro can save businesses up to 30% of their total cloud infrastructure costs. Despite its immense capabilities, the platform is fairly easy to master: any staff member would need just a couple of hours of training to operate it. After the first month of using Maestro, the customer receives a consolidated bill, comparable information for private and public clouds, an itemized cloud expense report, and recommendations on cost optimization.”
