Global end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions provider, SoftwareONE Holding announced that the company has acquired HeleCloud, a UK-headquartered, cloud-native Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner. The acquisition allows the company to expand and strengthen its AWS capabilities in the EMEA region. SoftwareONE adds a team of skilled AWS experts with significant project delivery and managed service capabilities.

Cloud-native consulting

HeleCloud is the most certified and independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA. It is also the largest independent AWS-only System Integrator and Managed Service Provider in the region. The UK-based company was founded in 2016. The cloud-native consulting, software architecture, infrastructure engineering, and managed service provider offers unique end-to-end cloud delivery capabilities on AWS, serving the EMEA markets from three locations across Europe: the UK, The Netherlands, and Bulgaria.

HeleCloud helps customers on their transformation journey with seamless AWS integration, unique outcome-based cloud architecture and operations, leveraging the power of cloud automation and security to offer a next-generation cloud-native managed service experience. HeleCloud’s current leadership team and employees will join SoftwareONE’s AWS practice. Javid Khan, AWS Global Director of SoftwareONE said,

“We are delighted to welcome HeleCloud to SoftwareONE. With its market-leading position, this acquisition will help us further build out SoftwareONE’s cloud migration service offering, one of our strategic growth initiatives, and accelerate our growth in AWS-related services in EMEA. With HeleCloud joining us, we continue to expand SoftwareONE’s capabilities to enable our customers in their journey to AWS, as well as their overall cloud and digital transformation.”

