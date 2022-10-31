SolarWinds announced the launch of SolarWinds Observability, a fully-integrated, cloud-native SaaS solution that ensures optimal performance and user experience across complex IT environments.

SolarWinds Observability is built for IT Ops and DevOps teams, developers, cloud architects, and IT executives to achieve optimum performance, compliance, and resilience.

SolarWinds is also unveiling a new version of its Hybrid Cloud Observability solution which now features enhanced anomaly detection capabilities powered by AI and ML.

IT management software provider, SolarWinds announced the launch of SolarWinds Observability, a fully-integrated, cloud-native SaaS offering providing unified comprehensive visibility for modern, distributed, hybrid, and multi-cloud IT environments. The new solution allows users to accelerate digital transformation through powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, making it easier to manage highly complex IT environments.

Comprehensive visibility in hybrid and multi-cloud

SolarWinds’ new platform is blending observability solutions across networks, infrastructure, systems, applications, databases, digital experience, and log monitoring in one end-to-end solution for private and public clouds. It is designed to provide actionable business insights needed to identify and remediate issues for IT Ops and DevOps teams, developers, cloud architects, and IT executives to achieve optimum performance, compliance, and resilience.

SolarWinds Observability provides visibility into public and private clouds and expedites anomaly identification and resolution. It also allows IT professionals to shift from reactive to proactive postures to ensure optimal performance and better user experience, regardless of how distributed a business’s services are.

SolarWinds also unveiled a new version of its Hybrid Cloud Observability solution. It can be deployed in customer data centers and can be implemented in hybrid environments easily. Hybrid Cloud Observability is now coming with enhanced anomaly detection capabilities powered by AI and ML. It also allows users to migrate from on-premises to SaaS at their own pace. Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and chief executive officer of SolarWinds said,

« For more than 20 years, we have focused on providing customers with solutions to digitally transform their companies. Today marks a significant moment in our own transformation as we launch our most impactful observability solution to date. We designed SolarWinds Observability to support every customer, regardless of where they are on their cloud journey, and to deliver simplicity, security, and great value to DevOps, SecOps, CloudOps, and IT Ops professionals. »