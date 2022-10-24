Solo.io announced Gloo Platform, a modular solution that combines API gateway, service mesh, security, and cloud-native networking technologies into a unified application networking platform.

Cloud-native application networking company, Solo.io announced the launch of its integrated product offering, Gloo Platform. It is a modular solution that combines API gateway, service mesh, security, and cloud-native networking technologies into a unified application networking platform.

Unified application networking platform

Solo.io’s new solution, Gloo Platform, is powered by Istio, Envoy, and Cilium. Gloo Platform delivers integrated API gateway, Kubernetes ingress, multi-cluster, and multi-tenant service mesh, Kubernetes networking, security, and observability. Its unified, integrated, and efficient Gloo Platform frameworks help organizations to save time, toil, and money by reducing costs of operations by up to 30-40%.

The platform is focused on four main use cases to help companies deploy, operate, and secure their cloud-native applications and APIs:

Cloud: Gloo Platform enables the next steps in companies’ hybrid cloud and multi-cloud journey, allowing organizations to leverage the latest innovations from open-source community projects (Istio, Envoy, Cilium, eBPF, GraphQL, WebAssembly) as well as technologies that run consistently and native on any cloud or Kubernetes environment.

Zero Trust: Gloo Platform provides a zero-trust security model for both API and cloud-native application deployments.

DevOps: Gloo Platform delivers DevOps agility through automation and GitOps, meaning that teams can securely deploy into any cloud environment while maintaining security and compliance for cloud-native applications.

Cloud-Native App Dev: Gloo Platform accelerates cloud-native application deployments as well as application modernization, allowing teams to have self-service access to secure, scalable cloud environments and the ability to efficiently and effectively manage their applications and APIs.

Gloo Platform features include:

Unified control plane and API access, across all elements of the platform.

Unified security model across gateway, mesh, and network, enabling consistent authentication, authorization, and cryptographically-driven identity management of services.

Kubernetes-native integration across all elements of the platform, for any distribution of Kubernetes (AWS EKS, Azure AKS, GCP GKE, Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu, SUSE Rancher, etc.).

Extensibility of API Gateway and Kubernetes ingress functionality to include GraphQL and WebAssembly.

Consistent multi-cluster and multi-cloud management across all elements of the platform; secure, multi-tenant isolation across all elements of the platform; and self-service API management to improve developer productivity.

Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io said,

« Many of today’s companies are waiting to take the next step in their cloud and microservices journey, but they are encountering major roadblocks. These organizations face managing the operational changes that microservices bring, juggling multiple platforms with different control planes, and struggling to integrate new innovations from the open source community without major disruption. Gloo Platform removes these barriers. Hundreds of forward-looking companies worldwide already rely on Solo.io to adopt, manage, and use the latest open source, cloud-native application networking technologies such as Istio, Envoy, and Cilium. This latest Gloo Platform release will allow even more organizations to harness the power of these innovative technologies. »